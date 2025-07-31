Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: The Fight Over Trump's Trade Authority

Oral arguments began in a U.S. appeals court regarding President Trump's authority to impose tariffs, which a lower court previously struck down as overreaching. The court is examining the legality of tariffs on U.S. trading partners, assessing the balance of power between the presidential and congressional authority.

31-07-2025
Oral arguments concerning President Donald Trump's authority to impose tariffs commenced on Thursday before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C. This follows a lower court ruling accusing Trump of overstepping his authority with sweeping levies on imported goods.

The legality of the 'reciprocal' tariffs, introduced by Trump in April against various U.S. trading partners, alongside those imposed in February on China, Canada, and Mexico, is under scrutiny. The panel hearing the cases involves eight judges appointed by Democratic presidents and three by former Republican presidents.

These tariffs have sparked debates over their financial impact on the U.S., as well as their implications for foreign policy. Critics argue they are not justified under emergency powers cited by Trump. The ongoing legal battle continues to disrupt markets, impacting U.S. supply chains and pricing strategies.

