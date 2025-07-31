Left Menu

BHP and Vale Face Legal Battle Over Brazil's Environmental Catastrophe

BHP and Vale are embroiled in a London lawsuit over Brazil's worst environmental disaster, accused of cheating a law firm out of legal fees related to the 2015 Fundao dam collapse. The case involves compensation claims from over 600,000 Brazilians and alleges undue pressure to settle for less.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:07 IST
BHP and Vale Face Legal Battle Over Brazil's Environmental Catastrophe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BHP and Vale are currently engaged in a high-profile lawsuit at London's High Court, where they face accusations of attempting to evade legal fees owed to a law firm representing victims of Brazil's most severe environmental disaster.

The lawsuit centers around the 2015 collapse of the Fundao dam in Mariana, Brazil. It has been alleged that BHP, along with its joint venture partner Vale's Samarco, pressured claimants into settling their cases for less than they deserved. Pogust Goodhead, the firm representing over 600,000 Brazilians, is seeking 1.3 billion pounds in unpaid fees.

BHP has dismissed the allegations, maintaining the claim lacks factual and legal foundation. Meanwhile, as legal proceedings continue, further scrutiny is directed towards last year's compensation agreement in Brazil, with the English lawsuit costing the law firm an additional $1 billion in borrowing expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025