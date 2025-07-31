BHP and Vale Face Legal Battle Over Brazil's Environmental Catastrophe

BHP and Vale are currently engaged in a high-profile lawsuit at London's High Court, where they face accusations of attempting to evade legal fees owed to a law firm representing victims of Brazil's most severe environmental disaster.

The lawsuit centers around the 2015 collapse of the Fundao dam in Mariana, Brazil. It has been alleged that BHP, along with its joint venture partner Vale's Samarco, pressured claimants into settling their cases for less than they deserved. Pogust Goodhead, the firm representing over 600,000 Brazilians, is seeking 1.3 billion pounds in unpaid fees.

BHP has dismissed the allegations, maintaining the claim lacks factual and legal foundation. Meanwhile, as legal proceedings continue, further scrutiny is directed towards last year's compensation agreement in Brazil, with the English lawsuit costing the law firm an additional $1 billion in borrowing expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)