Lieutenant General V Sreehari: New Leader for Dakshin Bharat Area

Lieutenant General V Sreehari has officially taken command of the Dakshin Bharat Area, one of the Indian Army's key formations encompassing Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the union territories of Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

Sreehari's impressive military career, which began when he joined the 16 Sikh Light Infantry Battalion in 1987, spanned various roles and operations across India, as well as a United Nations mission abroad. His leadership was instrumental in several strategic assignments, including commanding a Para Special Forces Battalion during Operation Rakshak and managing a Mountain Division in the Northeast.

Recognized for his distinguished service, Sreehari's honors include the prestigious Shaurya Chakra and Sena Medal. His educational background is equally commendable with degrees in Defence and Strategic Studies, Management Studies, and an MPhil.

(With inputs from agencies.)