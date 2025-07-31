Left Menu

Lieutenant General V Sreehari: New Leader for Dakshin Bharat Area

Lieutenant General V Sreehari has assumed command of the Dakshin Bharat Area, covering peninsular India. With a rich military background and numerous accolades, including the Shaurya Chakra and Sena Medal, Sreehari brings extensive experience from various national and international operations to this prestigious position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:39 IST
Lieutenant General V Sreehari: New Leader for Dakshin Bharat Area
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General V Sreehari has officially taken command of the Dakshin Bharat Area, one of the Indian Army's key formations encompassing Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the union territories of Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

Sreehari's impressive military career, which began when he joined the 16 Sikh Light Infantry Battalion in 1987, spanned various roles and operations across India, as well as a United Nations mission abroad. His leadership was instrumental in several strategic assignments, including commanding a Para Special Forces Battalion during Operation Rakshak and managing a Mountain Division in the Northeast.

Recognized for his distinguished service, Sreehari's honors include the prestigious Shaurya Chakra and Sena Medal. His educational background is equally commendable with degrees in Defence and Strategic Studies, Management Studies, and an MPhil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025