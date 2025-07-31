Left Menu

Global Outcry Against Iranian Intelligence Attacks

Thirteen countries, led by Britain, the United States, and France, have condemned Iranian intelligence services for their alleged involvement in assassination, kidnapping, and harassment operations in Europe and North America. These activities, reportedly carried out with criminal networks, pose a significant violation of national sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:47 IST
Global Outcry Against Iranian Intelligence Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a strong rebuke to Iranian intelligence services, 14 countries, including major powers like the United States, Britain, and France, have issued a joint condemnation. The statement highlights a troubling rise in assassination, kidnapping, and harassment operations targeting individuals in Europe and North America.

The coalition of nations expressed their firm stance against these violations of sovereignty, accusing Iranian operatives of collaborating with international criminal networks to execute these operations.

These countries have made it clear that they stand united in their opposition to such aggressive actions, calling into question international security and diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025