Global Outcry Against Iranian Intelligence Attacks

In a strong rebuke to Iranian intelligence services, 14 countries, including major powers like the United States, Britain, and France, have issued a joint condemnation. The statement highlights a troubling rise in assassination, kidnapping, and harassment operations targeting individuals in Europe and North America.

The coalition of nations expressed their firm stance against these violations of sovereignty, accusing Iranian operatives of collaborating with international criminal networks to execute these operations.

These countries have made it clear that they stand united in their opposition to such aggressive actions, calling into question international security and diplomatic relations.

