Global Outcry Against Iranian Intelligence Attacks
Thirteen countries, led by Britain, the United States, and France, have condemned Iranian intelligence services for their alleged involvement in assassination, kidnapping, and harassment operations in Europe and North America. These activities, reportedly carried out with criminal networks, pose a significant violation of national sovereignty.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a strong rebuke to Iranian intelligence services, 14 countries, including major powers like the United States, Britain, and France, have issued a joint condemnation. The statement highlights a troubling rise in assassination, kidnapping, and harassment operations targeting individuals in Europe and North America.
The coalition of nations expressed their firm stance against these violations of sovereignty, accusing Iranian operatives of collaborating with international criminal networks to execute these operations.
These countries have made it clear that they stand united in their opposition to such aggressive actions, calling into question international security and diplomatic relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Canada's Oil Sands: Leading the Cost-Cutting Revolution in North America's Energy Sector
PepsiCo's Strong Global Earnings Defy North American Slump
Trinidad and Tobago's Second State of Emergency: Combating Prison-Linked Criminal Networks
The UK, France and 23 other countries say the war in Gaza 'must end now' and demand Israel comply with international law, reports AP.
A New International Medical Pathway: From India to North America