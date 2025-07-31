Odisha Officer Charged with Domestic Neglect Accusations

An officer from the Odisha Administrative Service has come under scrutiny following serious allegations from his wife, who accused him of neglect and mental harassment, according to police statements released on Thursday.

The officer has been charged under various sections, including Section 85 of the BNS for cruelty, after a formal complaint was submitted by his wife, who also accused him of dowry-related offenses.

The complaint details a troubling timeline that began after their marriage on February 21 last year and the subsequent birth of their child. She claims the officer left her and their baby four days postpartum, leading to her return to her father's home.

