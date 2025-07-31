Odisha Officer Charged with Domestic Neglect Accusations
An Odisha Administrative Service officer faces legal charges for allegedly neglecting and mistreating his wife. Following a complaint by his wife, an engineer in the state government, the officer is charged under several criminal acts and the Dowry Prohibition Act. The woman claims her husband abandoned her and their newborn at the hospital.
An officer from the Odisha Administrative Service has come under scrutiny following serious allegations from his wife, who accused him of neglect and mental harassment, according to police statements released on Thursday.
The officer has been charged under various sections, including Section 85 of the BNS for cruelty, after a formal complaint was submitted by his wife, who also accused him of dowry-related offenses.
The complaint details a troubling timeline that began after their marriage on February 21 last year and the subsequent birth of their child. She claims the officer left her and their baby four days postpartum, leading to her return to her father's home.
