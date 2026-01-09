Tragic End: Dowry Demands Lead to Horrific Stabbing

A young life was cut short in a brutal act of violence as 19-year-old Richa Rajak was murdered, allegedly by her former fiancé and his friend, following her decision to end their engagement due to dowry demands.

The gruesome incident unfolded on Thursday night when Sahil Rajak, accompanied by his associate Ajay, attacked Richa near the Richhai industrial area. Police report that she succumbed to multiple stab wounds on Friday afternoon.

Authorities revealed that tensions arose after Sahil insisted on a hefty dowry, prompting Richa to call off the marriage. The police have since arrested the suspects, and an investigation is underway to uncover more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)