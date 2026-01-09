Left Menu

Tragic End: Dowry Demands Lead to Horrific Stabbing

A 19-year-old woman, Richa Rajak, was tragically killed by her former fiancé, Sahil Rajak, and his accomplice after she ended their engagement over dowry demands. Arrests have been made, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:26 IST
Tragic End: Dowry Demands Lead to Horrific Stabbing
  • Country:
  • India

A young life was cut short in a brutal act of violence as 19-year-old Richa Rajak was murdered, allegedly by her former fiancé and his friend, following her decision to end their engagement due to dowry demands.

The gruesome incident unfolded on Thursday night when Sahil Rajak, accompanied by his associate Ajay, attacked Richa near the Richhai industrial area. Police report that she succumbed to multiple stab wounds on Friday afternoon.

Authorities revealed that tensions arose after Sahil insisted on a hefty dowry, prompting Richa to call off the marriage. The police have since arrested the suspects, and an investigation is underway to uncover more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aleppo Tensions: Kurdish Resistance and Government Strikes Threaten Ceasefire

Aleppo Tensions: Kurdish Resistance and Government Strikes Threaten Ceasefir...

 Global
2
In Defense of Vilasrao Deshmukh: Remembering a Stalwart’s Legacy

In Defense of Vilasrao Deshmukh: Remembering a Stalwart’s Legacy

 India
3
Odisha's Big Housing Gift: 10 Lakh Homes Under PMAY

Odisha's Big Housing Gift: 10 Lakh Homes Under PMAY

 India
4
Congress Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' to Defend Rural Employment

Congress Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' to Defend Rural Employment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026