Major Breakthrough: Key Conspirator Arrested in Manipur Killings

The NIA has apprehended Thanglienlal Hmar, a key conspirator in the 2024 case involving the murder of three women and three children in Manipur's Jiribam. The victims were abducted and killed in November 2023. A mobile phone recovered from Hmar could be crucial for ongoing investigations.

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key figure, identified as Thanglienlal Hmar, involved in the grim 2024 murders of three women and three children in Jiribam, Manipur, authorities announced on Thursday.

The victims, who were abducted and brutally slain by militants, had their bodies disposed of in the Barak River on November 11 of the previous year, according to officials. This heinous crime unfolded in the Borobekra area of the conflict-ridden Jiribam district.

Hmar, also known by the alias Boya, was apprehended in Cachar district of Assam by a collaboration between the NIA and Assam Police. Investigators revealed Hmar's role in the planning and execution of the crime, with a mobile phone and SIM card seized as evidence. The NIA is persistently pursuing further leads in the case.

