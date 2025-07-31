Odisha's Rath Yatra Tragedy: Investigative Findings Unveiled

The Odisha Development Commissioner, Anu Garg, submitted a comprehensive inquiry report on the tragic stampede that occurred near Sri Gundicha Temple in Puri on June 29, which resulted in three fatalities and numerous injuries during the Rath Yatra.

The report, submitted within the 30-day deadline to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, was based on public hearings, CCTV footage, and discussions with relevant stakeholders, including police, servitors, and victim families.

Following the incident, the government took immediate action by compensating victims' families, removing key officials for negligence, and examining crowd management protocols to prevent similar future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)