Odisha's Rath Yatra Tragedy: Investigative Findings Unveiled
An inquiry report on the June 29 stampede near Sri Gundicha Temple in Puri was submitted by Anu Garg, detailing the unfortunate event that claimed three lives. The report, prepared through public hearings and multimedia evidence, aims to guide future safety measures during the Rath Yatra festival.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha Development Commissioner, Anu Garg, submitted a comprehensive inquiry report on the tragic stampede that occurred near Sri Gundicha Temple in Puri on June 29, which resulted in three fatalities and numerous injuries during the Rath Yatra.
The report, submitted within the 30-day deadline to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, was based on public hearings, CCTV footage, and discussions with relevant stakeholders, including police, servitors, and victim families.
Following the incident, the government took immediate action by compensating victims' families, removing key officials for negligence, and examining crowd management protocols to prevent similar future incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Roof Collapse in Jhalawar School Sparks Urgent Safety Measures
Tragedy in Rajasthan: Former CM Raje Calls For Urgent Safety Measures After School Collapse
Rajasthan Implements Urgent Safety Measures After School Building Tragedy
NHRC Probes School Building Collapse in Rajasthan: Calls for Urgent Safety Measures