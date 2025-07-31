Left Menu

Odisha's Rath Yatra Tragedy: Investigative Findings Unveiled

An inquiry report on the June 29 stampede near Sri Gundicha Temple in Puri was submitted by Anu Garg, detailing the unfortunate event that claimed three lives. The report, prepared through public hearings and multimedia evidence, aims to guide future safety measures during the Rath Yatra festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:14 IST
Odisha's Rath Yatra Tragedy: Investigative Findings Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Development Commissioner, Anu Garg, submitted a comprehensive inquiry report on the tragic stampede that occurred near Sri Gundicha Temple in Puri on June 29, which resulted in three fatalities and numerous injuries during the Rath Yatra.

The report, submitted within the 30-day deadline to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, was based on public hearings, CCTV footage, and discussions with relevant stakeholders, including police, servitors, and victim families.

Following the incident, the government took immediate action by compensating victims' families, removing key officials for negligence, and examining crowd management protocols to prevent similar future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025