Duo Arrested for Impersonating Public Figures in Cyber Fraud

Police have apprehended two individuals accused of orchestrating a cyber fraud scheme by impersonating high-profile personalities on social media. According to authorities, the suspects, identified as Sahid, 20, and Munfaid, 27, both hail from Pachgaon village.

Their arrest occurred on Tuesday night, during which law enforcement confiscated three mobile phones and six counterfeit SIM cards. The seized items reportedly contained fake Instagram accounts and evidence of their criminal activities.

Investigations revealed that the accused had crafted fraudulent accounts posing as Haryana ADGP Alok Mittal and a notable figure from Vasant Kunj to exploit unsuspecting victims. Following their courtroom appearance, the individuals were remanded to judicial custody while further inquiries continue, officials confirmed.

