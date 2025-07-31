Left Menu

Conor McGregor Loses Appeal in 2018 Assault Case

Conor McGregor's appeal against a civil jury's finding that he raped Nikita Hand in December 2018 was rejected by Ireland's Court of Appeal. The jury had previously ordered McGregor to pay 250,000 euros in damages. McGregor denied the allegation, claiming consensual sex, but the appeal court upheld the original decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:28 IST
Conor McGregor Loses Appeal in 2018 Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Renowned martial artist Conor McGregor faced a legal setback on Thursday as Ireland's Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal against a jury's finding of rape in a 2018 case.

The plaintiff, Nikita Hand, alleged McGregor sexually assaulted her in a Dublin hotel room, leading to a civil jury awarding significant damages in November. Despite McGregor's denial of the charges, asserting consensual interaction, the jury affirmed the accusation and ordered him to compensate the victim with nearly 250,000 euros.

In the appeal proceedings, McGregor's legal team contested the trial's direction to the jury and the acceptance of certain cross-examination lines, but the appeal was overruled. After the ruling, Hand expressed her relief and urged other survivors to seek justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025