Conor McGregor Loses Appeal in 2018 Assault Case
Conor McGregor's appeal against a civil jury's finding that he raped Nikita Hand in December 2018 was rejected by Ireland's Court of Appeal. The jury had previously ordered McGregor to pay 250,000 euros in damages. McGregor denied the allegation, claiming consensual sex, but the appeal court upheld the original decision.
Renowned martial artist Conor McGregor faced a legal setback on Thursday as Ireland's Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal against a jury's finding of rape in a 2018 case.
The plaintiff, Nikita Hand, alleged McGregor sexually assaulted her in a Dublin hotel room, leading to a civil jury awarding significant damages in November. Despite McGregor's denial of the charges, asserting consensual interaction, the jury affirmed the accusation and ordered him to compensate the victim with nearly 250,000 euros.
In the appeal proceedings, McGregor's legal team contested the trial's direction to the jury and the acceptance of certain cross-examination lines, but the appeal was overruled. After the ruling, Hand expressed her relief and urged other survivors to seek justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
