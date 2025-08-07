MYBharat Launches National Flag Quiz, Winners to Visit Siachen with Minister

In a stirring effort to deepen national pride and awareness about India’s most cherished emblem—the Indian National Flag—Mera Yuva Bharat (MYBharat) has launched a first-of-its-kind nationwide quiz competition, inviting youth and citizens across the country to participate in a patriotic online challenge. Hosted on the official MYBharat platform (https://mybharat.gov.in), this initiative is spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and aims to combine education, civic pride, and digital engagement into one powerful outreach campaign.

Honouring the Tricolour through Knowledge

The Indian National Flag, fondly referred to as the Tiranga, symbolizes the country's unity, sovereignty, and spirit of independence. With this quiz, MYBharat seeks to educate citizens—especially the youth—about the flag’s historical origins, constitutional significance, and its place in modern India's collective consciousness.

The quiz is open to all Indian citizens and features a multiple-choice format. Each question offers four options with one correct answer, allowing participants to test and expand their knowledge about the Tricolour in an engaging and interactive way.

There is no entry fee for participation, making the quiz accessible to all who are willing to register on the MYBharat portal and update their profiles accurately.

Unique Opportunity: Top 25 Youth to Visit Siachen

In a move that has captured the imagination of many, the top 25 scorers of the quiz will earn a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit the Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield, alongside Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya. This rare honor not only acknowledges the intellectual achievement of the winners but also serves to instill in them a deep respect for the sacrifices made by India’s armed forces.

To qualify for this coveted Siachen visit, participants must meet two conditions:

Be between 21 and 29 years of age. Be among the top scorers in the quiz.

The final list of 25 winners will be selected through a computerized lottery system from the pool of high-performing candidates, ensuring transparency and equal opportunity.

Digital Recognition for All Participants

To encourage maximum participation, all contestants, regardless of their scores, will be awarded a digital certificate of participation (e-certificate). These certificates not only serve as recognition of patriotic engagement but also may prove useful for students and young professionals looking to showcase their extracurricular involvement in civic activities.

MYBharat: A Digital Movement for Youth Empowerment

The quiz is one of many programs being hosted on the MYBharat platform, a visionary initiative launched by the Government of India to centralize opportunities, guidance, and engagement for the country’s youth. With over 1.76 crore registered users, MYBharat functions as a comprehensive digital ecosystem that connects young Indians with volunteering opportunities, mentorship programs, learning activities, and events hosted by Ministries, NGOs, educational institutions, and private industries.

Some of the standout features of MYBharat include:

Profile-based engagement tailored to interests and geography

Experiential Learning Programs (ELPs) for skill development

Mentorship from professionals and domain experts

Social networking and collaboration with youth clubs and peers

Event and opportunity listings from multiple partner organizations

The platform is accessible via desktop and mobile browsers and aims to promote holistic development through both online and offline engagements.

Encouraging Patriotism in the Digital Age

The Indian government, through initiatives like this quiz, is leveraging digital infrastructure not just for administrative convenience but also as a catalyst for nation-building. The Indian flag stands as a reminder of the country’s democratic values and sacrifices made by freedom fighters and soldiers. By educating young citizens about its significance, the government is building a stronger, more informed, and more engaged generation of Indians.

How to Participate

Visit https://mybharat.gov.in Create or log into your user profile Ensure your age and personal details are updated correctly Join the National Flag Quiz and submit your answers Download your e-certificate upon completion

This initiative reflects a powerful convergence of patriotism, education, and opportunity, encouraging every Indian youth to not only learn more about their national identity but also to strive for excellence—whether in knowledge, civic engagement, or personal development.