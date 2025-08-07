Parliament Demands Urgent Action on Road Crises Amid Rising Fatalities

The Parliament of Uganda was gripped by a heated plenary session on Wednesday, 6 August 2025, as MPs issued urgent demands to address the country’s crumbling road infrastructure, stalled road projects, and the alarming surge in road accident fatalities. The session was presided over by Speaker Anita Among, who led a cross-party call for concrete action, improved accountability, and sustainable funding to prevent further loss of life and economic damage.

The debate was sparked by the tragic accident along the Hoima–Buliisa Road in Kigorobya just the night before, which claimed the lives of at least 20 traders, with several others critically injured. The incident added to a mounting list of road tragedies that, according to the 2024 Uganda Police Annual Crime Report, amounted to 25,107 road crashes and 25,808 casualties over the past year alone.

“As we strive to improve the state of roads, we must also emphasise road safety,” Speaker Among urged the House, highlighting the growing public outcry over deteriorating infrastructure and road carnage.

MPs Decry Worsening Road Conditions and Budget Failures

Across party lines, lawmakers took turns to voice concern over neglected road projects, unutilised budgets, and delayed compensation for affected communities. Many cited examples of roads that had become impassable due to poor maintenance.

Hon. Bright Amooti (Kyaka Central) decried the Kyegegwa–Kakumiro Road, where over 15 trucks remain stranded due to dilapidated conditions.

Hon. Gorreth Namugga (NUP, Mawogola South) called for the immediate release of Shs1.1 trillion in unpaid arrears and an additional Shs850 billion for overdue maintenance, stating: “We are here for money. We are not here to lament.”

Transport Minister Warns of Costly Consequences

Responding to mounting pressure, Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, admitted that the Ministry is struggling with a funding gap of Shs2.472 trillion for FY 2025/2026. This includes Shs1.071 trillion in arrears and Shs443 billion for land acquisition. He cautioned that failure to invest in timely maintenance would result in threefold rehabilitation costs.

“Rehabilitation costs about Shs2.59 billion per kilometre—three times more than periodic maintenance. Delay is a false economy that could cost the country up to Shs180 billion,” he said.

Katumba revealed that 27 major road projects—18 government-funded and 9 donor-supported—have stalled due to funding delays. He listed roads like Mityana–Mubende, Nebbi–Arua, Ishaka–Mbarara, and Mpondwe as projects where contractors have been re-engaged. For the Kyegegwa–Kyenjojo Road, emergency repair units have been redeployed from Jinja Road to restore accessibility.

Speaker, MPs Challenge Reliance on External Funding

Speaker Among raised deeper structural concerns, particularly Uganda’s dependence on donor loans for road construction, which she said compromises sustainability.

“Most roads do not last, and by the time we are rehabilitating them, we are still paying loans for their construction,” she said.

She cited Presidential directives that instructed the Ministry of Finance to allocate Shs3.2 trillion for urgent roadworks without relying on donor support. Roads now in disrepair despite recent construction include Mukono–Jinja, Ibanda–Mbarara, and Mbarara–Ishaka.

MPs Push for Road Safety, Better Regulation

The debate soon expanded beyond infrastructure to include road safety enforcement and system regulation:

Hon. Joseph Ssewungu (Kalungu West) called on the Physical Infrastructure Committee to prioritise road markings, signage, and visibility measures, especially for nighttime safety.

Hon. Juliet Kinyamatama (Rakai District Woman MP) urged the development of a more affordable and reliable transport system for traders, blaming the current informal methods for unsafe travel and loss of goods.

Interior Ministry Promises New Safety Enforcement Measures

State Minister for Internal Affairs, Hon. David Muhoozi, acknowledged serious lapses in enforcement, citing a mix of competent officers and 'bad apples'. He announced consideration of a road safety inspection unit and expanded CCTV surveillance to track dangerous driving and improve traffic management.

“We need a multi-pronged strategy to address both infrastructure and reckless behaviour,” Muhoozi told Parliament.

Parliament Pledges Oversight and Accountability

In closing remarks, Speaker Among stated that Parliament would play a more proactive oversight role moving forward.

“It is now Parliament’s role to make a follow-up and ensure that the issue of roads is worked on.”

She emphasised the importance of restoring public confidence in government planning, execution, and maintenance of Uganda’s road infrastructure, adding that human lives must take precedence over bureaucratic delays and poor planning.