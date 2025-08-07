Ghana's Government Faces Tragic Loss in Helicopter Crash

In a tragic incident, Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama has assigned Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson to the role of acting Defence Minister following a fatal helicopter crash. The crash claimed the lives of Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and other officials.

The helicopter was on its way to the gold mining town of Obuasi with five officials aboard, including Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and three crew members, when it went down. Tragically, there were no survivors, and Ghanaian authorities are yet to determine the cause of the crash.

Cassiel Ato Forson, who was appointed as the Finance Minister in January following Mahama's election victory, is now tasked with overseeing defence in addition to his current duties, amid this unprecedented loss for Ghana's government.

