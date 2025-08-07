Left Menu

Ghana's Government Faces Tragic Loss in Helicopter Crash

Ghana's President John Mahama appoints Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson as interim Defence Minister after a helicopter crash kills Defence Minister and others. The helicopter was en route to Obuasi with government and military personnel. No immediate explanation was provided for the crash's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:07 IST
Ghana's Government Faces Tragic Loss in Helicopter Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama has assigned Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson to the role of acting Defence Minister following a fatal helicopter crash. The crash claimed the lives of Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and other officials.

The helicopter was on its way to the gold mining town of Obuasi with five officials aboard, including Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and three crew members, when it went down. Tragically, there were no survivors, and Ghanaian authorities are yet to determine the cause of the crash.

Cassiel Ato Forson, who was appointed as the Finance Minister in January following Mahama's election victory, is now tasked with overseeing defence in addition to his current duties, amid this unprecedented loss for Ghana's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025