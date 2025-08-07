Revamping Public Grievance Redressal: India's Leap Into Digital Governance

In a monumental revamp of India's grievance redressal mechanism, more than 80 lakh public grievances have been resolved between 2022 and June 2025, Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced.

The government, aiming for timely and effective resolution, launched a comprehensive 10-step reform for the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) in April 2022. It notably reduced grievance timelines from 28 days in 2019 to merely 16 days by 2025.

The introduction of dedicated grievance cells, integrated platform guidelines, and a feedback system has streamlined grievance management across ministries. To build a capable civil service workforce, the Rashtriya Karmayogi Programme, focusing on digital education, was launched, training thousands of officials across departments to enhance public service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)