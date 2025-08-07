Left Menu

Revamping Public Grievance Redressal: India's Leap Into Digital Governance

The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) reforms introduced by the Indian government have significantly improved grievance redressal processes, addressing over 80 lakh complaints by June 2025. Key reform elements include reduced redressal timelines, integrated platforms, and capacity-building programs for civil servants under the Rashtriya Karmayogi initiative.

Revamping Public Grievance Redressal: India's Leap Into Digital Governance
In a monumental revamp of India's grievance redressal mechanism, more than 80 lakh public grievances have been resolved between 2022 and June 2025, Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced.

The government, aiming for timely and effective resolution, launched a comprehensive 10-step reform for the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) in April 2022. It notably reduced grievance timelines from 28 days in 2019 to merely 16 days by 2025.

The introduction of dedicated grievance cells, integrated platform guidelines, and a feedback system has streamlined grievance management across ministries. To build a capable civil service workforce, the Rashtriya Karmayogi Programme, focusing on digital education, was launched, training thousands of officials across departments to enhance public service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

