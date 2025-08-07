Trump Urges Intel CEO's Resignation Amidst Ties to China Controversy

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the immediate resignation of Intel's CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, citing concerns over Tan's alleged ties to Chinese companies. Trump's insistence comes amid growing scrutiny surrounding the CEO's leadership and investment activities.

The controversy intensified following a Reuters report detailing a letter from Senator Tom Cotton to Intel's board chair. The letter raised questions about Tan's investments in Chinese firms, some with military connections, and a past criminal case involving Cadence Design.

Shares in Intel saw a 4% dip in premarket trading. With Intel's strategic resets, including workforce reductions and manufacturing halts, under watch, the situation prompts more pressure on the tech giant, a critical player in U.S. chip production.

(With inputs from agencies.)