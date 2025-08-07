Trump Urges Intel CEO's Resignation Amidst Ties to China Controversy
Donald Trump demands Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan's resignation, citing conflicts due to Tan's connections to Chinese firms. Tan's leadership is under scrutiny as Intel struggles with strategic shifts, workforce cuts, and halted constructions. Questions arise over Tan's investment activities related to the Chinese military.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the immediate resignation of Intel's CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, citing concerns over Tan's alleged ties to Chinese companies. Trump's insistence comes amid growing scrutiny surrounding the CEO's leadership and investment activities.
The controversy intensified following a Reuters report detailing a letter from Senator Tom Cotton to Intel's board chair. The letter raised questions about Tan's investments in Chinese firms, some with military connections, and a past criminal case involving Cadence Design.
Shares in Intel saw a 4% dip in premarket trading. With Intel's strategic resets, including workforce reductions and manufacturing halts, under watch, the situation prompts more pressure on the tech giant, a critical player in U.S. chip production.
(With inputs from agencies.)