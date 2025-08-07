Global Political Events and Milestones: A Comprehensive Overview

The international calendar is packed with significant political and cultural events from August through September, reflecting a world coming together across borders and sectors.

Key highlights include diplomatic visits by heads of state, like Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris' visit to Egypt and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s state visit to India. In the cultural scene, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival attracts global attention.

Historic anniversaries, elections, and strategic international conferences also populate the months, marking both past milestones and future directions as leaders gather for pivotal discussions around the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)