Tributes to Visionary Leaders on Their Birth Anniversaries

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan honored former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and social reformer Madan Mohan Malaviya on their birth anniversaries. Vajpayee was praised as a poet and unifier whose vision shaped India. Malaviya was celebrated for his social reform efforts and moral leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 12:08 IST
On Thursday, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan paid homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. He described Vajpayee as a poet and a 'unifier' whose words and vision significantly influenced the nation's destiny.

Radhakrishnan, through a post on X, emphasized Vajpayee's role as a statesman who inspired with dialogue, dignity, and dedication. 'A poet, a leader, and a unifier, he taught us that these virtues can transform society. May his legacy guide India towards progress and harmony,' he expressed.

In a separate post, the Vice President also paid respects to social reformer Madan Mohan Malaviya, highlighting his relentless pursuit of knowledge and social reform. Radhakrishnan remarked that Malaviya's ideals remind the nation that true progress stems from enlightened minds and compassionate hearts.

