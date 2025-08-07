Railway Job Scam Unveiled: Man Cheated of Rs 5 Lakh
A man was defrauded of Rs 5 lakh by Vishal Vasant Niwate, who promised a railway job. Niwate, already arrested for another crime, was paid by Prathamesh More but failed to deliver a job. A complaint led to charges of cheating, trust breach, and forgery under Indian law.
- Country:
- India
A shocking case of fraud has come to light as a 25-year-old man from the district was swindled out of Rs 5 lakh. The accused, Vishal Vasant Niwate, promised him employment in the railways, a promise that remained unfulfilled, according to local police on Thursday.
The victim, Prathamesh More from Kalyan, transferred the sum between January 10 and February 2, using UPI apps. Assistant inspector Pravin Bakal of Khadakpada police revealed that Niwate has been incarcerated for a different crime.
More's suspicion grew as no appointment letter arrived and he received evasive replies. Consequently, he filed a complaint under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities believe Niwate might have replicated this scam elsewhere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- railway
- job
- scam
- cheating
- fraud
- Vishal Vasant Niwate
- Prathamesh More
- UPI apps
- arrested
- police
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Cracks Down on Scholarship Fraud: SIT to Probe
Karnataka's Crackdown on Social Pension Fraud and Land Record Digitisation
Rahul Gandhi Claims Massive Electoral Fraud in India
Online Investment Scam: Innocent Man Defrauded Over Rs 15.5 Lakh
ED raids at multiple premises in over Rs 3,000 cr worth loan 'fraud' case against Anil Ambani group of companies, Yes Bank: Officials.