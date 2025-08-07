Railway Job Scam Unveiled: Man Cheated of Rs 5 Lakh

A shocking case of fraud has come to light as a 25-year-old man from the district was swindled out of Rs 5 lakh. The accused, Vishal Vasant Niwate, promised him employment in the railways, a promise that remained unfulfilled, according to local police on Thursday.

The victim, Prathamesh More from Kalyan, transferred the sum between January 10 and February 2, using UPI apps. Assistant inspector Pravin Bakal of Khadakpada police revealed that Niwate has been incarcerated for a different crime.

More's suspicion grew as no appointment letter arrived and he received evasive replies. Consequently, he filed a complaint under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities believe Niwate might have replicated this scam elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)