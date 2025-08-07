GSI Launches National Conference on Critical Minerals in Jabalpur

The Geological Survey of India (GSI), commemorating its 175th Foundation Year, inaugurated a two-day National Conference on “Critical Minerals: Exploration and Exploitation” on 7th August 2025 at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The high-impact event brings together a diverse group of stakeholders—government leaders, policymakers, industry experts, research institutions, and academia—to deliberate on India’s roadmap toward mineral security and technological self-reliance.

The conference was inaugurated by Prof. Rajesh Kumar Verma, Vice Chancellor of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya, who served as Chief Guest, alongside Shri Asit Saha, Director General, GSI. Also present were Shri I.D. Narayan, Chairman and Managing Director of Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL), and Shri Dheeraj Pande, Director, Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD).

Strategic Importance of Critical Minerals in National Development

The event comes at a crucial time when critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earth elements (REEs), and graphite are playing an increasingly central role in India’s clean energy transition, digital economy, and advanced manufacturing goals. These minerals are essential for the production of batteries, semiconductors, solar panels, electric vehicles, aerospace systems, and more.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Verma emphasized the urgent need to reduce India’s import dependency on critical minerals and advocated for accelerated domestic exploration and exploitation. He lauded GSI’s transformative role in laying a geoscientific foundation for mineral development in the country and called for deeper engagement with academia and technology partners.

GSI’s Legacy and Vision for the Future

Shri Asit Saha, DG of GSI, traced the organization’s 175-year legacy, beginning with coal exploration and evolving into a global leader in geological research, mineral mapping, and tectonic studies. He spotlighted the National Critical Mineral Mission as a cornerstone of India’s strategic resource agenda and stressed the need for collective innovation and cooperation among stakeholders.

“In an era of geopolitical and economic competition for critical minerals, India must strengthen its domestic capabilities through innovation, exploration, and integrated resource planning,” said Saha.

Industry Collaboration and Global Partnerships

Shri I.D. Narayan, CMD of MECL, highlighted the successful collaboration between MECL and GSI, including joint international exploration efforts in Zambia focused on base metals and critical minerals. He called for public-private partnerships and technology-driven exploration models to convert India’s geological potential into commercially viable mineral assets.

He underscored the importance of mineral auctions, exploration block readiness, and resource estimation transparency as key pillars of India’s self-reliant mineral economy.

Role of Atomic and Rare Earth Minerals in Energy Security

Shri Dheeraj Pande, Director, AMD, stressed the strategic value of atomic and rare earth minerals in ensuring India’s energy independence and digital growth. Applauding GSI’s proactive role, he advocated for greater synergy among agencies, including the Department of Atomic Energy, ISRO, and national research institutions.

“India’s future energy and digital sovereignty depend on how effectively we unlock and manage our rare earth and nuclear mineral resources,” said Pande.

Technical Sessions, Research and Knowledge Exchange

The first day of the conference featured specialized technical sessions and presentations across a spectrum of critical mineral themes, including:

Geological frameworks and mapping strategies

Mineral systems modelling and tectonic insights

Innovative exploration tools, including AI, remote sensing, and drones

Geophysical and geochemical techniques for deep earth resource mapping

Sustainable mining practices and environmental safeguards

Critical mineral recycling and circular economy models

Policy and regulatory reforms for facilitating investment and innovation

Posters, research abstracts, and collaborative proposals were also showcased, offering new perspectives on resource augmentation, mineral economics, and scientific breakthroughs.

Shaping the Future of India's Mineral Economy

The event serves as a comprehensive platform for dialogue and collaboration among India’s geoscientific community, industry, and policy planners. By addressing emerging challenges, highlighting best practices, and identifying strategic opportunities, the conference aims to support the National Mineral Policy and India's vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

It also reaffirms GSI’s commitment to building resilient mineral supply chains, enhancing resource mapping precision, and enabling India to become a global hub of sustainable critical mineral production.

A Legacy of Excellence

Established in 1851, the Geological Survey of India is one of the oldest survey organizations in the world. Over the decades, GSI has grown into a cutting-edge institution engaged in geo-resource assessment, hazard mapping, seismology, and earth system science. Its contributions are central to India's infrastructure development, mineral resource planning, and disaster risk reduction.

The 175th Foundation Year celebrations highlight not only GSI’s past achievements but also its vision for the next frontier of geoscientific exploration and national development.