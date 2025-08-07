PM Modi Inaugurates Swaminathan Centenary Conference, Champions Food Security

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Bharat Ratna Dr. M.S. Swaminathan Centenary International Conference at the historic Pusa campus in New Delhi, celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary agricultural scientist who is credited as the architect of India’s Green Revolution and a global pioneer in the quest for food security.

The prestigious event, held from August 7–9, 2025, is being organized by the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), and the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences. The conference’s theme, “Evergreen Revolution – The Path to Bio-Happiness,” underscores a commitment to sustainable, science-driven agricultural progress for India and the world.

Honouring Dr. Swaminathan: Legacy of Service, Science, and Social Commitment

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chaired the opening ceremony and offered heartfelt tributes to Dr. Swaminathan, describing him as a towering figure who “lived for the nation, for society, and for others.” The Minister called Dr. Swaminathan’s life a beacon of selfless service, noting that the legendary scientist devoted himself to eradicating hunger, uplifting farmers, and building resilient agricultural systems.

Reflecting on the Bengal famine of 1942–43, which deeply affected Dr. Swaminathan, Shri Chouhan shared how these formative events propelled Swaminathan’s lifelong mission to ensure that India—and indeed the world—would never again face the horrors of starvation.

The Green Revolution: From Crisis to Abundance

Shri Chouhan highlighted Dr. Swaminathan’s role in ushering in India’s Green Revolution. In 1966, when the nation faced severe food shortages, the import of 18,000 tonnes of Mexican wheat and its crossbreeding with indigenous varieties in Punjab resulted in new, high-yielding wheat strains. The remarkable scientific breakthrough saw India’s wheat production soar from 5 million to 17 million tonnes in just one year, transforming the country from a food-deficit nation to one of self-reliance.

The Minister lauded Dr. Swaminathan as “the father of the Green Revolution,” and acknowledged the enduring strength of India’s agricultural research infrastructure, which continues to benefit from his vision.

Science and Innovation: Connecting Lab to Land

Echoing Prime Minister Modi’s mantra to “connect lab to land,” Shri Chouhan outlined a series of recent initiatives designed to integrate cutting-edge agricultural science with grassroots farming practices:

Lab to Land Initiative: Accelerates the transfer of innovations from research stations to farmers’ fields.

Krishi Chaupal: Engages rural communities and farmers in dialogue with scientists and extension officers.

Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan: Mobilized 2,170 teams of scientists to visit over 64,000 villages, directly reaching more than 10 million farmers with modern farming solutions.

These programs, he said, are transforming Indian agriculture by making knowledge and technology accessible to even the most remote farming communities.

Food Security, Productivity, and Support for Farmers

Shri Chouhan assured the nation that, under the current leadership, India’s foodgrain reserves are robust. “The country has surplus rice, is self-sufficient in wheat, and is investing in modern storage infrastructure,” he reported. Citing the government’s massive food security program, he noted that 800 million people are receiving free ration, a testament to India’s ability to overcome past challenges and ensure that “no one sleeps hungry.”

Emphasizing the importance of diversified production, the Minister called for greater per-hectare productivity in pulses and oilseeds, including crops like soybean, groundnut, mustard, sesame, chickpea, lentils, urad, and arhar, all vital to nutritional security and agricultural sustainability.

National Mission on Natural Farming: Sowing Seeds for the Future

Shri Chouhan detailed the launch of the National Mission on Natural Farming, an ambitious government program aimed at promoting eco-friendly, chemical-free farming methods. This mission is designed to ensure that India’s soils remain fertile and productive for generations to come, safeguarding the country’s capacity to grow grains, fruits, and vegetables in harmony with nature.

He affirmed the government’s serious commitment to scientific approaches in agriculture, recognizing that sustainability, innovation, and farmer welfare must go hand-in-hand.

Celebrating a Visionary Life

The conference also features a special exhibition chronicling the life, achievements, and impact of Dr. Swaminathan. Attendees include Dr. Ramesh Chand, Member, NITI Aayog; Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, daughter of Dr. M.S. Swaminathan; senior agricultural scientists; policy makers; and farmer leaders from across the country.

By convening this international gathering, India honours the extraordinary legacy of Dr. M.S. Swaminathan, reaffirms its commitment to “Evergreen Revolution,” and pledges to advance toward a hunger-free, sustainable, and bio-happy future.