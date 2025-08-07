NCERT Adds War Heroes’ Stories to Curriculum, Inspires Patriotism in Students

In a landmark move to foster patriotism and deepen young minds’ understanding of India’s military legacy, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has included new chapters on the lives and sacrifices of three legendary Indian soldiers—Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Brigadier Mohammad Usman, and Major Somnath Sharma—in the school curriculum for the current academic year.

The new content will feature in Class VIII (Urdu) for Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Class VII (Urdu) for Brigadier Mohammad Usman, and Class VIII (English) for Major Somnath Sharma. This initiative is the result of collaboration between the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Education, and NCERT, and also aligns with broader efforts to elevate the National War Memorial (NWM) as a prominent symbol of national pride.

Honouring Three Pillars of Courage and Sacrifice

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

India’s first Field Marshal and an iconic military leader, Sam Manekshaw is remembered for his extraordinary leadership during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. Renowned for his strategic brilliance, wit, and dedication to the nation, Manekshaw set unparalleled standards in military ethics and commitment.

Brigadier Mohammad Usman

Posthumously awarded the Mahavir Chakra, Brigadier Usman was revered for his unwavering courage and leadership during the Indo-Pak conflict of 1947-48. Known as the “Lion of Nowshera,” he made the ultimate sacrifice defending his country, setting an example of bravery and integrity for generations to come.

Major Somnath Sharma

The first recipient of the Param Vir Chakra—India’s highest military honour—Major Sharma displayed supreme valour during the 1947 Kashmir operations. Fighting against overwhelming odds, he led his company in repelling a major attack, sacrificing his life but ensuring the defence of Srinagar at a critical juncture in India’s history.

Curriculum for Inspiration, Patriotism, and Character Building

The chapters have been crafted not only to narrate military history, but also to serve as inspirational life stories for students. They emphasize values of resilience, selflessness, duty, emotional intelligence, and empathy—qualities integral to responsible citizenship and nation-building.

By reading about these national heroes, students will:

Gain insights into key moments of India’s military history

Understand the importance of courage and sacrifice in nation-building

Develop emotional and social intelligence through real-life examples

Appreciate the diversity and unity reflected in the Indian Armed Forces

Integrating the National War Memorial into the Classroom

A significant component of this educational reform is the integration of the National War Memorial (NWM) into school syllabi. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 25 February 2019, the NWM stands majestically in the Central Vista ‘C’ Hexagon near India Gate, New Delhi.

The Memorial was envisioned as a living tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the country—a space to inculcate patriotism, high moral values, sacrifice, and national spirit among citizens of all ages. By linking the stories of decorated war heroes with the NWM, the curriculum seeks to create a lasting emotional and intellectual connection between students and India’s military heritage.

A National Vision for the Next Generation

This initiative reflects a broader educational vision: to nurture not only academic excellence, but also the spirit of service, responsibility, and patriotism. It recognizes the power of storytelling in shaping young minds and the vital role schools play in nation-building.

The collaborative partnership between the Ministries of Defence and Education, along with NCERT, underlines a shared commitment to: