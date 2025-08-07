Tragic Air Ambulance Crash Claims Six Lives in Nairobi

Tragedy struck Nairobi's bustling streets when a small plane, operated by AMREF Flying Doctors, crashed, leading to the death of six individuals. The air ambulance was en route to Hargeisa, Somaliland, when it lost contact with air traffic control shortly after departing from Wilson Airport.

Authorities reported the fatalities included all four onboard and two individuals on the ground. The incident highlights the risks accompanying aviation in eastern Africa, where light aircraft crashes are not uncommon. The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority expressed profound sorrow over the catastrophe.

Eyewitness accounts describe a loud noise followed by a fireball, with social media footage revealing firefighters tackling the blaze amid residential structures. This crash mirrors a perilous pattern within the region, as seen in the military helicopter accident last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)