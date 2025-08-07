Left Menu

Tragic Air Ambulance Crash Claims Six Lives in Nairobi

A Cessna plane carrying medical staff crashed in Nairobi, Kenya, killing six people. The AMREF Flying Doctors plane, bound for Hargeisa, Somaliland, went down shortly after taking off from Wilson Airport. The crash resulted in a fireball and scattered debris in a densely-populated neighborhood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:57 IST
Tragic Air Ambulance Crash Claims Six Lives in Nairobi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragedy struck Nairobi's bustling streets when a small plane, operated by AMREF Flying Doctors, crashed, leading to the death of six individuals. The air ambulance was en route to Hargeisa, Somaliland, when it lost contact with air traffic control shortly after departing from Wilson Airport.

Authorities reported the fatalities included all four onboard and two individuals on the ground. The incident highlights the risks accompanying aviation in eastern Africa, where light aircraft crashes are not uncommon. The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority expressed profound sorrow over the catastrophe.

Eyewitness accounts describe a loud noise followed by a fireball, with social media footage revealing firefighters tackling the blaze amid residential structures. This crash mirrors a perilous pattern within the region, as seen in the military helicopter accident last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025