Tamil Nadu Launches Ration Delivery Scheme for Elderly and Differently Abled

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to introduce a new scheme called the Chief Minister's Thayumanavar Scheme on August 12, designed to deliver ration commodities directly to the elderly and differently abled citizens. This comes after the successful pilot initiative in Chennai and other regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:38 IST
Tamil Nadu Launches Ration Delivery Scheme for Elderly and Differently Abled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will imminently introduce an innovative scheme to deliver ration commodities directly to the elderly and differently abled cardholders. Slated for launch on August 12, this initiative aims to provide essential supplies like rice, wheat, sugar, and oil to beneficiaries who struggle to visit fair price shops.

This groundbreaking move follows the successful pilot scheme implemented in Chennai and other districts. The Chief Minister's Thayumanavar Scheme, originally announced on February 19, 2024, is a significant measure by the Tamil Nadu government to alleviate poverty and ensure convenience for the state's vulnerable citizens.

The Chief Minister has revealed that nearly 21,70,454 individuals across 16,73,333 family cards will be aided through this program. Every second Saturday and Sunday, specially equipped vehicles with electronic weighing scales and e-PoS machines will distribute the rations, ensuring a smooth and efficient delivery to the beneficiaries' doorsteps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

