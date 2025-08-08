Left Menu

Oudtshoorn Prison Violence Leaves One Inmate Dead, Four Officials Injured

National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale has vowed a full investigation into the incident, which unfolded in the wake of a tense search operation earlier this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:29 IST
Oudtshoorn Prison Violence Leaves One Inmate Dead, Four Officials Injured
Commissioner Thobakgale reaffirmed that safety remains the department’s foremost priority, not only for correctional officials but also for inmates. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A violent outbreak at the Oudtshoorn Medium A Correctional Centre in the Western Cape has left one inmate dead and four correctional officials injured, sparking deep concern from the Department of Correctional Services (DCS). National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale has vowed a full investigation into the incident, which unfolded in the wake of a tense search operation earlier this week.

Tensions Spark During Search Operation

The confrontation began during a routine search in Room 005 of A-Section. Officials reported that the offenders initially refused to comply with search instructions, leading to a standoff. With additional intervention, officials were able to gain access and complete the operation, confiscating several contraband items including cellphones and narcotics.

Premeditated Retaliation Attack

Just two days later, on 7 August 2025, offenders from the same room launched what the department described as a “premeditated and violent assault” on officials during unlock procedures. Eighteen officials were on duty at the time. Four sustained injuries — including stab wounds to the face, head, and back — and required medical treatment.

Fatality Among Inmates

During the altercation, one inmate was injured. Despite receiving prompt medical care, the individual succumbed to their wounds. Commissioner Thobakgale expressed regret over the loss of life, stressing that the matter will be subjected to a thorough investigation under departmental protocols.

Swift Containment Measures

The department confirmed that the situation has since been stabilised. Offenders implicated in the attack have been moved to single-cell confinement pending disciplinary hearings. A-Unit was re-searched following the incident, leading to the discovery of additional weapons.

Security Tightened, Visits Suspended

As a precautionary measure, all offender activities and visits at the facility have been suspended until further notice. Officials have also intensified monitoring and security measures to prevent further outbreaks of violence.

Commitment to Safety and Order

Commissioner Thobakgale reaffirmed that safety remains the department’s foremost priority, not only for correctional officials but also for inmates. “Incidents of this nature are deeply concerning, and we are committed to thoroughly investigating all contributing factors,” he said. The DCS has pledged to maintain strict order and safeguard the wellbeing of all individuals in its custody.

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025