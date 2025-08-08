Oudtshoorn Prison Violence Leaves One Inmate Dead, Four Officials Injured

A violent outbreak at the Oudtshoorn Medium A Correctional Centre in the Western Cape has left one inmate dead and four correctional officials injured, sparking deep concern from the Department of Correctional Services (DCS). National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale has vowed a full investigation into the incident, which unfolded in the wake of a tense search operation earlier this week.

Tensions Spark During Search Operation

The confrontation began during a routine search in Room 005 of A-Section. Officials reported that the offenders initially refused to comply with search instructions, leading to a standoff. With additional intervention, officials were able to gain access and complete the operation, confiscating several contraband items including cellphones and narcotics.

Premeditated Retaliation Attack

Just two days later, on 7 August 2025, offenders from the same room launched what the department described as a “premeditated and violent assault” on officials during unlock procedures. Eighteen officials were on duty at the time. Four sustained injuries — including stab wounds to the face, head, and back — and required medical treatment.

Fatality Among Inmates

During the altercation, one inmate was injured. Despite receiving prompt medical care, the individual succumbed to their wounds. Commissioner Thobakgale expressed regret over the loss of life, stressing that the matter will be subjected to a thorough investigation under departmental protocols.

Swift Containment Measures

The department confirmed that the situation has since been stabilised. Offenders implicated in the attack have been moved to single-cell confinement pending disciplinary hearings. A-Unit was re-searched following the incident, leading to the discovery of additional weapons.

Security Tightened, Visits Suspended

As a precautionary measure, all offender activities and visits at the facility have been suspended until further notice. Officials have also intensified monitoring and security measures to prevent further outbreaks of violence.

Commitment to Safety and Order

Commissioner Thobakgale reaffirmed that safety remains the department’s foremost priority, not only for correctional officials but also for inmates. “Incidents of this nature are deeply concerning, and we are committed to thoroughly investigating all contributing factors,” he said. The DCS has pledged to maintain strict order and safeguard the wellbeing of all individuals in its custody.