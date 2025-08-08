Publications Division Launches New Chhota Bheem Comics to Promote Indian Stories

The Publications Division of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has unveiled the latest Chhota Bheem comic series at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, underscoring its mission to promote Indian content creation and culturally rooted narratives for young readers. The launch event brought together storytellers, content creators, and publishing experts to discuss the enduring appeal of Chhota Bheem — one of India’s most beloved children’s characters — and the broader role of indigenous storytelling in shaping future generations.

A Commitment to Cultural Roots

Principal Director General of the Publications Division, Shri Bhupendra Kainthola, highlighted the importance of embedding Indian values and traditions into children’s literature.

“The stories we tell, especially to our children, should have an Indian connection. In a land like ours where our grandparents told bedside stories with Indian characters, Publications Division cannot but look at those storytelling traditions. The more we talk about them in the mother tongue, the more rooted would be the growth story of our new generation. As Indian stories leave a message of values and courage, they ought to reach all corners,” Kainthola said.

He stressed that language, values, and cultural context are essential in creating literature that resonates with young minds, enabling them to grow with a sense of identity and belonging.

A Hero Inspired by Indian Folklore

The Chhota Bheem comics, developed in collaboration with Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd., follow the adventures of Bheem, a courageous and compassionate boy living in the fictional kingdom of Dholakpur. Known for his extraordinary strength, quick thinking, and moral courage, Bheem embodies friendship, teamwork, and ethical values inspired by Indian culture and mythology. His stories are filled with lessons on integrity, empathy, and resilience, appealing to children while reinforcing positive values.

Industry Support for Indian Content Creation Shri Rajiv Chilaka, Founder and CEO of Green Gold Animation, acknowledged the government’s initiatives to boost homegrown creativity in the animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) sectors.

“The Government of India has been actively promoting Indian content creation in animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics through initiatives such as WAVES 2025. With this continued support, India is poised to emerge as a global leader in these sectors,” Chilaka stated.

Aligned with the WAVES 2025 Vision

The launch reflects the vision articulated at the WAVES Summit in Mumbai, which emphasised strengthening India’s creative economy by developing content that resonates deeply with domestic audiences and reflects the country’s cultural heritage. By integrating folklore, moral storytelling, and Indian artistry, the Chhota Bheem series aligns with the national objective of making indigenous narratives a strong presence in global entertainment.

Cross-Generational Appeal and Future Impact

With its universal themes and deep cultural grounding, the Chhota Bheem franchise has already transcended generations, engaging children, parents, and even grandparents. The latest comic series is expected to expand the character’s reach into children’s literature, complementing its existing presence in television, digital streaming, merchandise, and films.

By continuing to nurture and distribute stories that are “Made in India, for India, and for the world”, the Publications Division aims to inspire young readers, strengthen national identity, and contribute to the growth of India’s cultural exports.