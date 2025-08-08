Mysterious Blaze Amid Eviction: A Village's Outcry

An elderly farmer in Mathura's Khushipura village was mysteriously set ablaze during an eviction operation by the Revenue Department team, raising concerns and suspicions among the local residents.

The incident happened on Thursday when officials attempted to vacate a cooperative society land where the farmer, Satyabhan, resided for decades. His daughter-in-law, Lalitesh, was injured while trying to rescue him.

Following the incident, accusations surfaced from the farmer's family, suggesting villagers might have been involved, leading to the suspension of local officials amidst a growing demand for a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)