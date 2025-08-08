Left Menu

Mysterious Blaze Amid Eviction: A Village's Outcry

In Mathura's Khushipura village, a farmer named Satyabhan mysteriously caught fire during an eviction by the Revenue Department. His daughter-in-law, Lalitesh, was injured while trying to save him. Allegations arose suggesting local villagers were responsible. Authorities have suspended officials and launched an investigation to determine the fire's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An elderly farmer in Mathura's Khushipura village was mysteriously set ablaze during an eviction operation by the Revenue Department team, raising concerns and suspicions among the local residents.

The incident happened on Thursday when officials attempted to vacate a cooperative society land where the farmer, Satyabhan, resided for decades. His daughter-in-law, Lalitesh, was injured while trying to rescue him.

Following the incident, accusations surfaced from the farmer's family, suggesting villagers might have been involved, leading to the suspension of local officials amidst a growing demand for a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

