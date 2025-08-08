High Court Praises Wife's Relentless Commitment to Marital Values

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has praised a woman for her steadfast commitment to her marital duties, even after being deserted by her husband in 2006. The court described her as an 'ideal Indian wife' who embodies strength and virtue, grounded in cultural and marital values.

The petitioner, a constable, had his divorce petition rejected on grounds of 'cruelty.' However, the court found the claims unfounded, emphasizing the wife's dedication to her in-laws despite her husband's absence. Her actions reflect the 'Hindu ideal of the woman as Shakti.'

Despite accusations from the husband about her lack of interest in marital relations, the court noted the couple has a son and dismissed claims of cruelty. The court highlighted that her frustrations were reasonable given her circumstances, ultimately rejecting the husband's plea for divorce.

(With inputs from agencies.)