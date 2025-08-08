Minister Upholds Environmental Approval for Eskom’s Duynefontein Nuclear Plant

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has dismissed multiple appeals from environmental organisations, thereby upholding a 2017 decision to grant Eskom Environmental Authorisation for the construction and operation of a new nuclear power station in Duynefontein, Western Cape. The minister’s ruling, announced on Friday, follows extensive review and consultation.

The original authorisation, issued in October 2017, was met with opposition from environmental groups and individuals who raised concerns ranging from environmental impacts to safety risks. Submissions varied in length and depth, with some offering detailed technical critiques while others focused on broader objections to nuclear energy development.

Considerations and Legislative Framework

Dr George said his decision was guided by the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA), taking into account environmental, social, and economic factors. He emphasised that a thorough review was conducted, including assessment of the Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAr) and an independent peer review of the project.

“My decision was made with full appreciation of the environmental, social and economic considerations involved,” the minister stated.

Additional Approvals Still Required

The minister stressed that the Environmental Authorisation does not give Eskom an automatic green light to begin construction. The power utility must still secure a range of statutory permits in line with section 24(7) of NEMA. These include:

Nuclear Installation Licence from the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR)

Approval from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA)

Water use licences from the Department of Water and Sanitation

Additional sector-specific approvals, including those from the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources

Dr George reminded that under NEMA, an Environmental Authorisation is only one step in a multi-layered approval process and does not exempt the applicant from complying with other legal requirements.

Balancing Energy Needs and Environmental Protection

The minister reaffirmed government’s commitment to environmental stewardship, noting that sustainable development remains a guiding principle in decision-making.

“The protection and preservation of South Africa’s environment is non-negotiable. The Department supports the country’s transition to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future where inclusive growth, job creation, and poverty reduction are central,” he said.

Significance of the Duynefontein Project

The proposed nuclear plant at Duynefontein is intended to contribute to South Africa’s long-term energy security, complementing the country’s energy mix as it phases out older coal-fired stations. Located near the existing Koeberg Nuclear Power Station, the site has been under consideration for nuclear expansion for years due to its existing infrastructure and coastal cooling water access.

While proponents view nuclear power as a low-carbon, stable energy source that can reduce reliance on fossil fuels, opponents cite concerns about radioactive waste management, safety, and long-term environmental impact. The minister’s latest decision signals government’s willingness to keep nuclear power on the table as part of South Africa’s energy transition strategy.

Next Steps for Eskom

With the environmental approval confirmed, Eskom’s focus will shift to meeting the strict regulatory requirements of the NNR, NERSA, and other agencies before any construction can begin. Public participation and compliance monitoring will remain integral parts of the process, ensuring that environmental safeguards are upheld throughout the project’s lifecycle.