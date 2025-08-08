Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly's Golden Jubilee to Conclude with Special Session

A special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held on August 18 to mark the conclusion of its golden jubilee celebrations. The business advisory committee, chaired by Speaker Tesam Pongte, finalized the agenda for the session, which reflects on the state's legislative journey since 1975.

A special session of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is set for August 18 to celebrate the conclusion of the institution's golden jubilee. The Assembly Speaker, Tesam Pongte, led the latest business advisory committee meeting on Friday to finalize the session's agenda.

Key figures including Parliamentary Affairs Minister PD Sona, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and members Nikh Kamin and Thangwang Wangham were present at the meeting, underscoring the assembly's commitment to streamlining its legislative operations.

The golden jubilee celebrations, initiated on July 4, will culminate in this session aimed at reflecting on Arunachal Pradesh's legislative evolution. Originally a 33-member provisional body, the Assembly has expanded to 60 members, playing a substantial role in fostering policy change and grassroots democracy.

