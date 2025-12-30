Left Menu

Punjab BJP Chief Questions State Assembly's Special Session Purpose

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar questions the necessity of another special session of the state assembly, urging focus on law and order. He alleges the government avoids probing NREGA corruption and seeks clarity from CM Bhagwant Mann. He advocates for increased employment support under NREGA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-12-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 13:31 IST
Punjab BJP Chief Questions State Assembly's Special Session Purpose
Punjab BJP president
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday raised concerns over the rationale behind convening another special session of the state legislative assembly. He questioned how such a move would benefit Punjab's populace.

Communicating via a post in Punjabi on X, Jakhar emphasized the importance of addressing the deteriorating law and order situation. He underscored that peace and stability are critical for citizens to pursue livelihoods.

Jakhar accused the state administration of evading an investigation into the alleged corruption of the NREGA scheme, suggesting the protection of its ministers and officials. He queried if Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would address these concerns during the assembly. Highlighting claims of the state's robust financial health, Jakhar urged the government to demonstrate its commitment to the impoverished by extending employment under the NREGA from 100 to 125 days. He also suggested passing a resolution expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating necessary legal measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Unveils NFAP-2025: Paving the Way for Future-Ready Spectrum Management

India Unveils NFAP-2025: Paving the Way for Future-Ready Spectrum Management

 India
2
People will not allow BJP to come to power in West Bengal, claims Mamata at Bankura rally.

People will not allow BJP to come to power in West Bengal, claims Mamata at ...

 India
3
England Retains Jofra Archer for T20 World Cup Despite Injury Setback

England Retains Jofra Archer for T20 World Cup Despite Injury Setback

 United Kingdom
4
Graveyard Land Dispute Uncovered: A Clash Over Heritage and Encroachment

Graveyard Land Dispute Uncovered: A Clash Over Heritage and Encroachment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025