Punjab BJP Chief Questions State Assembly's Special Session Purpose
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar questions the necessity of another special session of the state assembly, urging focus on law and order. He alleges the government avoids probing NREGA corruption and seeks clarity from CM Bhagwant Mann. He advocates for increased employment support under NREGA.
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday raised concerns over the rationale behind convening another special session of the state legislative assembly. He questioned how such a move would benefit Punjab's populace.
Communicating via a post in Punjabi on X, Jakhar emphasized the importance of addressing the deteriorating law and order situation. He underscored that peace and stability are critical for citizens to pursue livelihoods.
Jakhar accused the state administration of evading an investigation into the alleged corruption of the NREGA scheme, suggesting the protection of its ministers and officials. He queried if Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would address these concerns during the assembly. Highlighting claims of the state's robust financial health, Jakhar urged the government to demonstrate its commitment to the impoverished by extending employment under the NREGA from 100 to 125 days. He also suggested passing a resolution expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating necessary legal measures.
