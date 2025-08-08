Hope for Displaced Families in Manipur: Chief Secretary's Commitment to Resettlement

In a recent visit to Kangpokpi district, Manipur's newly appointed Chief Secretary, Puneet Kumar Goel, assured internally displaced persons (IDPs) of a secure return to their homes. The region has been deeply affected by ethnic violence, resulting in the displacement of thousands of individuals.

Since taking office on July 21, Goel has made it a priority to address the challenges faced by these communities. During his visit, he interacted with the IDPs in Ngahmun and Mandop relief camps, emphasizing the government's resolve to ensure a peaceful resettlement process.

As ethnic tensions between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups continue to take a toll, the chief secretary underlined the commitment of state police and paramilitary forces to facilitate a safe transition back to original homes. Additionally, Goel encouraged camp residents to communicate any issues related to living conditions, while also chairing a meeting to assess ongoing district-level development schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)