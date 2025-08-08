Left Menu

Cyber Racket Crackdown: UP Police Nabs International Fraudsters

The Uttar Pradesh Police have dismantled an international cyber fraud operation, arresting 11 individuals from a fake call center in Saharanpur. The accused posed as technical support to scam US citizens, urging them to purchase gift cards, which were then redeemed for profit. Further investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:18 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police have successfully dismantled an elaborate international cyber fraud scheme, culminating in the arrest of 11 individuals, including four women, from an illicit call center operating out of a hotel in Saharanpur, officials confirmed on Friday.

Inspector Sunil Nagar led the Nagar Kotwali police team that acted on intelligence to raid the hotel near Ghantaghar, uncovering a sophisticated operation that aimed to defraud US citizens. The operation was spearheaded by Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain.

The suspects, hailing from diverse regions such as Delhi, Manipur, Nagaland, and Darjeeling, were apprehended with equipment including 14 laptops and 11 mobile phones. Preliminary investigations revealed that the fraudsters used virus-laden pop-ups to lure victims into calling for fake technical support, ultimately scamming them into purchasing gift cards. The investigation remains active as authorities probe deeper into the network.

