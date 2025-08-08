Amit Shah Lays Foundation for ₹890 Cr Punaura Dham Temple, Flags Off New Train

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah has laid the foundation stone for the comprehensive development of the Punaura Dham temple complex — the revered birthplace of Mata Sita — in Sitamarhi district, Bihar. The ceremony, attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other dignitaries, also saw the virtual flagging-off of the Sitamarhi–Delhi Amrit Bharat train, marking a significant day for both cultural heritage and infrastructure development in the Mithila region.

A Grand Vision for Punaura Dham

The planned development of Punaura Dham is set to transform the temple complex into a world-class spiritual and cultural destination spread over 68 acres at a total cost of ₹890 crore. The project includes:

₹137 crore for the renovation of the existing Mata Sita temple

₹728 crore for the construction of a Parikrama Path and allied structures

Facilities such as a Dhyan Kendra Vatika (meditation garden), reconstructed sacred water sources, Dharamshalas, canteens, medical facilities, and a digital gallery

A 3D experience centre showcasing episodes from the life of Mata Janaki and Shri Ram, aimed at inspiring future generations

Shah highlighted that the Parikrama Path will narrate the life lessons from Mata Sita’s journey as depicted in the Ramayana. Visitors will be able to engage with stories of her virtues as an ideal daughter, wife, mother, and queen.

Ramayana Circuit and Heritage Development

The project extends beyond Sitamarhi, forming part of the Ramayana Circuit. Associated works include:

₹52 crore for Valmiki Nagar development

₹31 crore for Pulhar in Madhubani

₹24 crore for Panth Pakar in Sitamarhi

₹23 crore for the Ahilya site

₹13 crore for Ram Reka Ghat

₹7 crore for Sita Kund in Munger Gaya

According to Shah, this will revive and connect all significant sites linked to Mata Sita’s life — from her meeting with Shri Ram to her last days — creating a continuous pilgrimage and tourism network.

Infrastructure Boost for Bihar

Alongside the cultural investment, Shah flagged off the Sitamarhi–Delhi Amrit Bharat train, underlining the Modi government’s increased focus on Bihar’s railway infrastructure. Annual spending on Bihar’s railways has surged from ₹1,132 crore in earlier years to ₹10,066 crore in 2025–26.

Major infrastructure works include:

₹2,400 crore for Sitamarhi–Sursand–Jaynagar–Nirmali railway section

₹474 crore to double the Sitamarhi–Jaynagar–Naraiya road

₹201 crore for Bahargaon–Sitamarhi–Sursand road

₹1,600 crore for the Khagaria–Purnia section on NH-31

₹1,193 crore for double gauge conversion in Jaynagar, Darbhanga, Narkatiaganj, and Bhikhana

₹624 crore to double the Samastipur–Darbhanga railway line

New Sitamarhi–Shivhar railway line at ₹567 crore

₹71 crore for Muzaffarpur–Sitamarhi railway line

₹1,465 crore to double the Muzaffarpur–Sugoli line

Modernisation of 10 Amrit Stations in Bihar

The Home Minister also announced the strengthening of National Highway 527 in Sitamarhi to a standard capable of supporting aircraft landings once complete.

Cultural and Economic Impact

Shah praised Mithila’s historical significance as a centre of learning, theology, astrology, literature, music, and tantra knowledge — with its importance documented in the Valmiki Ramayana, Mahabharata, Buddhist scriptures, and Jain literature. He credited Prime Minister Modi for elevating Maithili art globally and for investing in projects that respect India’s Maatri Shakti (women power), such as the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, and the Mahakal Corridor.

The government has also initiated welfare measures for Makhana farmers through the formation of a dedicated Makhana Board and restarted the Riga sugar mill in Sitamarhi. Eight new medical colleges have been constructed in Bihar, signalling broader development alongside heritage preservation.

Political and Security Remarks

In his address, Shah touched on national security, citing decisive actions such as the surgical strike after the Uri attack, the air strike after Pulwama, and Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam attack, asserting that the Modi government will not compromise on national security.

He also criticised the opposition’s stance on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, accusing them of protecting illegal infiltrators for vote-bank politics. Shah argued that removing such names from voter lists is essential to uphold the Constitution, which reserves voting rights for Indian-born citizens.

“A New Era for Mithila”

Shah concluded by emphasising that the Punaura Dham project is more than temple construction — it is the revival of Mithila as a centre of culture and learning, while infrastructure investments ensure the region’s economic upliftment.

“This grand temple at Mata Janaki’s birthplace will stand as a beacon of prosperity and development for Mithila and Bihar,” he said.