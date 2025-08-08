Left Menu

Delhi High Court's Mixed Verdict on Syed Salahuddin's Sons in Terror Funding Case

The Delhi High Court granted bail to Syed Ahmad Shakeel, son of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, in a terror funding case but denied bail to his brother, Shahid Yusuf. The court emphasized Yusuf's alleged involvement in a larger conspiracy and potential flight risk, while Shakeel had already endured prolonged detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:06 IST
Delhi High Court's Mixed Verdict on Syed Salahuddin's Sons in Terror Funding Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has delivered a bifurcated verdict in a high-profile terror funding case involving the sons of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin. While Syed Ahmad Shakeel was granted bail, his brother Shahid Yusuf's plea was denied, with the court highlighting the seriousness of the allegations against him.

Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur emphasized Shahid Yusuf's apparent involvement in a conspiracy involving hawala channels to funnel terror funds into Jammu and Kashmir. With indications of Yusuf having manipulated travel documents, his potential flight risk was also noted, leading to the court's rejection of his bail plea.

Conversely, Syed Ahmad Shakeel was released on bail after over six years of incarceration. The bench noted the lack of definitive evidence linking Shakeel to direct terrorist activities, recognizing that his detention no longer served justice purposes. Shakeel is a government employee at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025