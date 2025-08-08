Delhi High Court's Mixed Verdict on Syed Salahuddin's Sons in Terror Funding Case

The Delhi High Court has delivered a bifurcated verdict in a high-profile terror funding case involving the sons of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin. While Syed Ahmad Shakeel was granted bail, his brother Shahid Yusuf's plea was denied, with the court highlighting the seriousness of the allegations against him.

Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur emphasized Shahid Yusuf's apparent involvement in a conspiracy involving hawala channels to funnel terror funds into Jammu and Kashmir. With indications of Yusuf having manipulated travel documents, his potential flight risk was also noted, leading to the court's rejection of his bail plea.

Conversely, Syed Ahmad Shakeel was released on bail after over six years of incarceration. The bench noted the lack of definitive evidence linking Shakeel to direct terrorist activities, recognizing that his detention no longer served justice purposes. Shakeel is a government employee at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences.

(With inputs from agencies.)