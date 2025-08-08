Bihar Police Corner Most-Wanted Gang in Dramatic Encounter

In a dramatic bust, Bihar Police successfully captured a notorious criminal, Munna Mian, who had been carrying a Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, along with four accomplices in Saran district.

The incident unfolded as officers, acting on an intelligence tip-off, descended on a locality in Parsa. The police operation quickly escalated into a shootout when Munna and his associates attempted to flee.

Despite the chaos, law enforcement managed to subdue the suspects. Munna and Ranjeet sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment. All five are now officially in custody, signaling a significant victory for local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)