Left Menu

Bihar Police Corner Most-Wanted Gang in Dramatic Encounter

Bihar Police arrested Munna Mian, a criminal with a Rs 1 lakh bounty, and four associates after a brief encounter in Saran district. Acting on a tip-off, police reached Parsa, leading to a gunfight where Munna and Ranjeet sustained leg injuries. All five are now in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saran | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:24 IST
Bihar Police Corner Most-Wanted Gang in Dramatic Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic bust, Bihar Police successfully captured a notorious criminal, Munna Mian, who had been carrying a Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, along with four accomplices in Saran district.

The incident unfolded as officers, acting on an intelligence tip-off, descended on a locality in Parsa. The police operation quickly escalated into a shootout when Munna and his associates attempted to flee.

Despite the chaos, law enforcement managed to subdue the suspects. Munna and Ranjeet sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment. All five are now officially in custody, signaling a significant victory for local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025