FIR Lodged Against BJP MPs for Temple Entry During Holy Month

BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari face an FIR for allegedly forcing entry into Deoghar's Baba Baidyanath Temple, breaching religious protocols during the holy month of Shravan. This resulted in a stampede-like situation. The temple saw significant visitor influx during the Shravan Mela, generating substantial revenue.

FIR Lodged Against BJP MPs for Temple Entry During Holy Month
The Jharkhand Police have filed an FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari, and others for allegedly forcing their way into the Baba Baidyanath Temple's sanctum sanctorum on August 2. The complaint cites violations of protocol during the holy month of Shravan when VIP visits are restricted.

The FIR, lodged by temple priest Kartik Nath Thakur, accuses the MPs of entering the shrine during restricted hours, causing disruptions among devotees. The event led to a near-stampede and created fear among the thousands of devotees present at the temple.

Efforts to contact the MPs for comments were unfruitful. However, Nishikant Dubey noted on social media that the FIR was part of a series of legal challenges against him. The temple has seen over 55 lakh 'Kanwariyas' offering water during the Shravan Mela, generating significant income for the shrine.

