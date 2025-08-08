Tragedy in Bhogal: The Loss of Asif Qureshi Shakes Community

In the heart of Bhogal, southeast Delhi, tragedy has struck with the fatal stabbing of Asif Qureshi, 42, a local poultry businessman and cousin to Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi. The attack, stemming from a dispute over scooter parking, has left the community reeling in grief and fear.

The altercation occurred on Thursday night when Asif, described as soft-spoken and non-confrontational, confronted two brothers, Ujjwal and Gautam, over a parking issue outside his home. According to police, a previous altercation involving the duo had occurred three months prior, but Asif was saved by local intervention back then.

This time, however, the confrontation turned deadly. Eyewitnesses reported that Asif was stabbed multiple times with an ice-pick tool. His second wife, Shaheen, who witnessed the incident, alleged that the attack was premeditated. These events have shaken the neighborhood, prompting urgent conversations about safety and security within Bhogal.

(With inputs from agencies.)