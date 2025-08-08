Left Menu

Tragedy in Bhogal: The Loss of Asif Qureshi Shakes Community

The tragic murder of Asif Qureshi, a reputed poultry businessman and cousin of Bollywood star Huma Qureshi, has left Bhogal's community in shock. The incident stemmed from a scooter parking dispute. The accused, two brothers, have been arrested, and the community is grappling with fear and loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:26 IST
In the heart of Bhogal, southeast Delhi, tragedy has struck with the fatal stabbing of Asif Qureshi, 42, a local poultry businessman and cousin to Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi. The attack, stemming from a dispute over scooter parking, has left the community reeling in grief and fear.

The altercation occurred on Thursday night when Asif, described as soft-spoken and non-confrontational, confronted two brothers, Ujjwal and Gautam, over a parking issue outside his home. According to police, a previous altercation involving the duo had occurred three months prior, but Asif was saved by local intervention back then.

This time, however, the confrontation turned deadly. Eyewitnesses reported that Asif was stabbed multiple times with an ice-pick tool. His second wife, Shaheen, who witnessed the incident, alleged that the attack was premeditated. These events have shaken the neighborhood, prompting urgent conversations about safety and security within Bhogal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

