Hotel Raid in Etah District Unveils Illegal Activities

A law enforcement action in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district led to a hotel raid where the manager and four couples were detained for suspected illegal activities, according to local authorities.

The operation was initiated after SDM Sadar Vipin Kumar received critical information, prompting a joint effort by police, Child Helpline, and revenue officials. The team conducted the raid at a hotel located on GT Road in Dulhapur, uncovering objectionable materials and detaining individuals aged between 20 and 30.

Police disclosed that two individuals have been charged under Sections 3/4 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)