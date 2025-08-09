Chaos Erupts at Emory University Amid Active Shooter Scare

On Friday, a terrifying situation unfolded at Emory University in Atlanta as police responded to reports of an active shooter near the campus entrance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Amidst the chaos, students and staff received urgent warnings to 'RUN, HIDE, FIGHT' and avoid the suspect location. It remains unclear if any injuries were reported.

Nearby, staff members of a local deli frantically locked their doors and sheltered inside. Brandy Giraldo, the General Muir's chief operating officer, described the sound of rapid gunfire akin to fireworks erupting outside.

