Left Menu

Vladimir Paraison: Haiti's New National Police Chief

Vladimir Paraison, former national palace security head, is appointed as Haiti's national police chief, succeeding Normil Rameau. The announcement was made through a decree by the transitional presidential council broadcasted on national TV. Paraison, injured in his leg during confrontations with gangs, arrived at Villa d'Acceuil using a cane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 09-08-2025 04:55 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 04:55 IST
Vladimir Paraison: Haiti's New National Police Chief
  • Country:
  • Haiti

Vladimir Paraison, who once headed security at the national palace, has been officially appointed as Haiti's national police chief. This move comes as part of a decree by the transitional presidential council, which was announced on national television last Friday.

Paraison is stepping into the role once held by Normil Rameau. His appointment reflects the country's ongoing efforts to stabilize its law enforcement amid rising challenges with armed gangs.

In a symbolic and determined gesture, Paraison arrived at the government's temporary headquarters, Villa d'Acceuil, using a cane—a testament to his resilience following an injury sustained while combating gang violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025