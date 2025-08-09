Vladimir Paraison: Haiti's New National Police Chief

Vladimir Paraison, who once headed security at the national palace, has been officially appointed as Haiti's national police chief. This move comes as part of a decree by the transitional presidential council, which was announced on national television last Friday.

Paraison is stepping into the role once held by Normil Rameau. His appointment reflects the country's ongoing efforts to stabilize its law enforcement amid rising challenges with armed gangs.

In a symbolic and determined gesture, Paraison arrived at the government's temporary headquarters, Villa d'Acceuil, using a cane—a testament to his resilience following an injury sustained while combating gang violence.

