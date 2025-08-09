Left Menu

Strategic Synergies: Doval Strengthens India-Russia Ties Ahead of Putin's Visit

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval engaged in discussions with Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov on enhancing military-technical relations and joint strategic projects. Doval's visit aims to bolster bilateral energy and defense collaboration, and he invited President Putin to India, underscoring India's commitment despite external pressures.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval recently concluded talks with Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister, Denis Manturov, focusing on strengthening military-technical relations and joint strategic ventures.

During his visit, Doval aimed to enhance bilateral energy and defense ties and pave the way for President Putin's upcoming trip to India later this year. The discussions were noted by the Russian Embassy in India.

Amidst his engagements, Doval met with President Vladimir Putin, reaffirming India's resolve to maintain robust cooperation with Russia, despite external pressures like the heightened US tariffs on Indian goods. Additionally, Doval officially invited President Putin to India, which he accepted appreciatively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

