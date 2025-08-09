Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Corporate Embezzlement Scandal Unfolds

Anil Kadam, a company employee in Navi Mumbai, is under investigation for allegedly embezzling Rs 33.25 lakh from his employer. The withdrawals supposedly happened between November 2024 and February 2025. The police have registered a case, but no arrests have been made.

  • Country:
  • India

An employee in Navi Mumbai has been accused of embezzling a significant sum from his company, an official disclosed on Saturday. The alleged misappropriation involves Rs 33.25 lakh taken without authorization over three months.

According to APMC police station senior inspector Ajay Shinde, the accused, Anil Kadam, withdrew money from the company's bank accounts between November 1, 2024, and February 6, 2025, utilizing the funds for personal reasons. He was employed in the marketing and traffic operations department of the Vashi-based company.

Kadam has been charged under section 316(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to criminal breach of trust. As of now, no arrest has been made in this ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

