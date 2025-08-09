Navi Mumbai Corporate Embezzlement Scandal Unfolds

An employee in Navi Mumbai has been accused of embezzling a significant sum from his company, an official disclosed on Saturday. The alleged misappropriation involves Rs 33.25 lakh taken without authorization over three months.

According to APMC police station senior inspector Ajay Shinde, the accused, Anil Kadam, withdrew money from the company's bank accounts between November 1, 2024, and February 6, 2025, utilizing the funds for personal reasons. He was employed in the marketing and traffic operations department of the Vashi-based company.

Kadam has been charged under section 316(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to criminal breach of trust. As of now, no arrest has been made in this ongoing investigation.

