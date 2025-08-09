New Zealand and Australia Strengthen Military Ties Amid Rising China Concerns

In the scenic setting of Queenstown, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese convened to bolster their nations' military alliance, underscored by recent Chinese naval activities.

The leaders emphasized the need for closer defense ties between their nations, as Chinese military maneuvers in the Tasman Sea provoke regional unease.

Both countries face a challenging strategic landscape, driving them towards deeper cooperation, reflected in discussions on regional defense and engagement strategies with China.

