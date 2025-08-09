Left Menu

IPS Officer in Financial Spotlight: Hidden Transactions Unveiled

Rashmi Karandikar, an IPS officer, failed to disclose a Rs 2.64 crore bank transfer from her estranged husband, involved in tax fraud. The Economic Offences Wing investigation exposed the transfer, revealing she invested in share trading and suffered losses. Her husband, Purushottam Chavan, faces allegations of cheating multiple individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 13:03 IST
IPS Officer in Financial Spotlight: Hidden Transactions Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

The financial dealings of IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar have come under scrutiny following an investigation by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) that revealed undisclosed funds entering her bank account.

A sum of Rs 2.64 crore, transferred by her estranged husband Purushottam Chavan, who is accused of extensive financial fraud, was not reported by Karandikar in her annual income declaration for 2017-2018.

Further probing revealed she ventured into intra-day share trading with the sum and incurred losses. Karandikar, currently serving as the SP/Administration Officer, stated during questioning that her husband handled her financial affairs. Meanwhile, Chavan remains under arrest facing charges of defrauding individuals and tax refund fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025