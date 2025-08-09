Andhra Pradesh: Climbing the Justice Ladder
Andhra Pradesh ranks second among large and mid-sized states in delivering justice according to the India Justice Report 2025, climbing from fifth place in 2022. The state also achieved fourth place in 'prisons' and fifth in 'legal aid.' The report is a collaboration among Tata Trusts and other organizations.
In a notable achievement, Andhra Pradesh has secured the second spot among large and mid-sized states in India for its effectiveness in delivering justice. This marks a significant climb from the fifth position held in 2022, according to the India Justice Report 2025.
The report highlights Andhra Pradesh's performance in key areas, ranking fourth in 'prisons' and fifth in 'legal aid.' TDP national spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari expressed optimism, aiming for the top position in future rankings.
The India Justice Report is an initiative of Tata Trusts in collaboration with the Centre for Social Justice, Common Cause, the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, and other partners. It evaluates states over a period of 24 months on their justice delivery systems and capabilities.
