Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Prioritizes Social Justice in Himachal Pradesh

In a decisive move for social welfare, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted a thorough review of ongoing schemes under the Social Justice and Empowerment Department. He ordered the expedited release of withheld funds for the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana, especially in tribal regions.

During a departmental meeting, Sukhu urged for the swift clearing of dues to eligible residents in areas including Pangi, Lahaul-Spiti, Dodra Kwar, and Kupvi. The state supports 8,41,917 pensioners, including significant numbers under various national and state pension schemes, underscoring the government's commitment to social security.

Sukhu also revealed that his administration approved nearly 100,000 new social security pensions over the last three years, illustrating a steadfast commitment to welfare initiatives. He advised leveraging modern IT solutions for effective pension administration, ensuring continued support for Himachali citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)