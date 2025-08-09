Reunion After Years: Missing Teen Found

In a remarkable turn of events, a teenager who disappeared in 2017 has been located and reunited with his family by the diligent efforts of the Beed police in Maharashtra, an officer announced on Saturday.

Raju Kakasaheb Mali, who was just 16 and a student at Sangameshwar Vidyalaya in Nalwandi when he vanished, remained missing since his illiterate parents, who were sugarcane laborers in Karnataka, didn't file a police report.

Investigation, spearheaded by sub-inspector Pallavi Jadhav, unveiled that Raju had been staying with a teacher during his absence. Technical intelligence led the team to trace him to Pune, facilitating his reunion with his family at the SP office.

