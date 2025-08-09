Andhra Pradesh Surges to Second Place in India Justice Report 2025

Andhra Pradesh has climbed to the second position in the India Justice Report 2025, among 18 large and mid-sized states. This marks an improvement from fifth place in the previous year, with Karnataka securing the top spot.

The state performed notably in policing and prison management, ranking fourth and excelling in legal aid, where fund utilization was exemplary. Andhra Pradesh also boasts high female representation in its police force and district courts.

Despite these gains, the report underscores the necessity for urgent reforms in the justice system, including filling vacancies and ensuring diversity, to sustain progress in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)