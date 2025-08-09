Left Menu

Tribunal Rules Insurance Must Compensate Victim's Family in Tragic Car Incident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded Rs 13.64 lakh as compensation to the parents of a 19-year-old who died in a car accident in 2016. The insurance company must pay the amount initially and recover it from the vehicle owner, despite a breach of policy terms.

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has directed an insurance company to compensate the parents of a young man who tragically died in an accident involving a car in 2016. The tribunal ruled that Rs 13.64 lakh must be paid to the deceased's family.

The judgment was delivered by Judge R V Mohite, who mandated that New India Assurance Co pay the compensation despite the insured vehicle violating insurance policy terms. The company must initially pay the claim and later recover the amount from the car owner.

The car involved was a Maruti Swift driven recklessly and at high speed. The tribunal found no negligence on the part of the victim and emphasized that the vehicle's custody issues did not absolve the company of its compensation responsibility.

