Tragedy in Karawal Nagar: Man Accused of Killing Family

In northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar, a man named Pardeep Kashyap allegedly killed his wife and two underage daughters. The incident was reported to police at 7:15 am. After being apprehended, Kashyap confessed to authorities, citing frequent domestic disputes as a trigger. Investigations are ongoing to verify his claims.

  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar, 29-year-old Pardeep Kashyap allegedly took the lives of his wife and two young daughters, police reported on Saturday.

The tragic event came to light at 7:15 am, prompting authorities to dispatch a team to the scene. Upon arrival, officers found the bodies of a 28-year-old woman and her daughters, aged seven and five, within their residence.

Kashyap was later apprehended in Mukund Vihar. During police interrogation, he confessed to the murders, attributing them to frequent marital disputes. The police continue to delve into the family's history while verifying Kashyap's claims and searching for a definitive motive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

